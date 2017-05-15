VIDEO: Jordan Ayew scores full marks from manager Paul Clement

Ghana international Jordan Ayew has proved that playing out wide is one of his assets after impressing since joining Swansea City in the Januray transfer window.

The Ghanaian was swaped with Nell Taylor and has since been in top shape for the Swans as they pulled off a remarkable escape from the drop.

Manager Paul Clement has poured out his satisfaction of the Ghana international.

High praise for Jordan Ayew from Swansea boss Paul Clement pic.twitter.com/DvjePt8jSp — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) May 12, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)