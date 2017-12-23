Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Jordan Ayew’s goal to rescue a point for his Swansea City side

Published on: 23 December 2017
Jordan Ayew

Ghana international Jordan Ayew scored one of the goals of the season to rescue a point for his side in their 1-1 draw game against Crystal Palace.

Jordan benched by caretaker coach Leon Britton had to respond with a tough mind to go through two players before drilling home with technique to restore parity.

The goal was only his second goal in the league and at least picks a point for his team even though they still remain bottom of the Premier League on Christmas day.

Below is the goal from the Ghanaian:

 

 

 

