VIDEO: Jordan Ayew’s goal to rescue a point for his Swansea City side

Ghana international Jordan Ayew scored one of the goals of the season to rescue a point for his side in their 1-1 draw game against Crystal Palace.

Jordan benched by caretaker coach Leon Britton had to respond with a tough mind to go through two players before drilling home with technique to restore parity.

The goal was only his second goal in the league and at least picks a point for his team even though they still remain bottom of the Premier League on Christmas day.

Below is the goal from the Ghanaian:

Surely goal of the day scored by Swansea's Jordan Ayew #SWACRY pic.twitter.com/GqOSuQwtGx — Euro Goal GIF (@eurogoalGIF) December 23, 2017

