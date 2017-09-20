VIDEO: Jordan Ayew’s sublime strike for Swansea City in win over Reading

Swansea City boss Paul Clement was a happy man after his side’s 2-0 victory of Redaing and the performance of his Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew.

Jordan who was one of the top performers in the bore draw against Tottenham Hotspurs and was again instrumental after coming off the bench to score with technique.

His goal was a gloss on a victory that will give confidence to a team that will be struggling for survival this season.

It was his second of the season and most definitely the cleanest he hit so far.

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you the video:

