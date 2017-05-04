Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Joseph Attamah takes part in hit the pole competition with his team mates

Published on: 04 May 2017
Joseph Attamah Laweh

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah is a popular name in the Istanbul BB team this season having featured in ten league games and has a goal to his name.

The Ghanaian was involved in a hit the pole competition with his team mates where his strikes came amazingly close.

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you the video for your delectation:

 

 

