VIDEO: Joseph Attamah takes part in hit the pole competition with his team mates

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah is a popular name in the Istanbul BB team this season having featured in ten league games and has a goal to his name.

The Ghanaian was involved in a hit the pole competition with his team mates where his strikes came amazingly close.

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you the video for your delectation:

Joseph Attamah mı, Ferhat Öztorun mu, Özerk Tufan mı Topu direğe isabet ettiren kazanır. ⚽↖⬆↗⚽ pic.twitter.com/q7BTc518vk — İstanbul Başakşehir (@ibfk2014) March 28, 2017

