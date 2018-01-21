VIDEO: Jospeh Attamah scores as Istanbul Basaksehir clobber Agyemang Badu's Bursaspor in Super Lig

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah scored his third Super Lig goal of the season as Istanbul Basaksehir beat Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu's Bursaspor 3-0 on the road on Sunday.

The centre-back rose to head in Emre Belozoglu's corner in the 17th minute to open the scoring at the Bursa Buyuksehir Belediye Stadyumu.

It was similar to the goals he has scored this term in the domestic league.

Marcio Mossoro made it two-zero in the 53rd minute when he headed in from close range.

On-loan Arda Turan came off the bench to score the last goal in the 86th minute.

Watch Joseph Attamah's blistering header for Istanbul Basaksehir:

