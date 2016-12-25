VIDEO: Jospeh Attamah scores debut Turkish Super Lig goal as Istanbul Basaksehir draw

Midfielder Jospeh Attamah scored for his Turkish Super Lig side Istanbul Basaksehir who drew 1-1 at Adanaspor to go top of the table on Saturday.

The 22-year-old volleyed home from just outside the box to give his side the lead at the 5 Ocak Fatih Terim Stadyumu in Adana.

Attamah was making his fifth league appearance after breaking into the team.

Istanbul Basaksehir lead the Turkish top-flight after 16 rounds of matches with a one-point lead.

Watch Jospeh Attamah's first goal in the Turkish top-flight:

