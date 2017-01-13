VIDEO: Kadri Mohammed steps up training ahead of second round of Austria League
K. Mohammed
Ahead of the second round of the Austria Bundesliga season, Ghana defender Kadri Mohammed has stepped up his preparations to command a starting role in the team.
The centre back-cum-midfielder joined The Violets after an impressive season with 2014 Ghana Premier League champions AshGold.
The 20-year-old joined Austrian Wien on a four-year deal and has struggled to break into the starting eleven of The Violets.
@AustriaWienENG Kadri Mohammed steps up training ahead of second round of the seaons pic.twitter.com/EnsNaz1ozK
— Sheikh Tophic Sienu (@DeSheikh1) January 13, 2017
VIDEO: Watch Kadri Mohammed preparing hard for the coming season pic.twitter.com/A51q4EFemE
— Sheikh Tophic Sienu (@DeSheikh1) January 13, 2017
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter