VIDEO: Kadri Mohammed steps up training ahead of second round of Austria League

Published on: 13 January 2017
Kadri Mohammed

Ahead of the second round of the Austria Bundesliga season, Ghana defender Kadri Mohammed has stepped up his preparations to command a starting role in the team.

The centre back-cum-midfielder joined The Violets after an impressive season with 2014 Ghana Premier League champions AshGold.

The 20-year-old joined Austrian Wien on a four-year deal and has struggled to break into the starting eleven of The Violets.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

