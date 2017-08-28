VIDEO: Kevin-Prince Boateng reunites with family in Germany

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has finally reunited with his family in Germany after joining Eintracht Frankfurt on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old returned to the German Bundesliga after shockingly rescinding his contract with Spanish outfit Las Palmas two week ago.

The former Tottenham Hotspurs attacker cited family reasons as the cause of his desire to return home after spending the last 24-months in Italy and Spain.

The Ghana international will join up with his big brother George Boateng, who is a rapper in Berlin, younger sister Avelina Boateng who is a fashionista-cum-musician and Jerome, the Bayern Munich star.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfWsefiRdWE

Boateng made his second appearance for the Eagles in Saturday's 1-0 home loss to VfL Wolfsburg, which was his 100th game in the German Bundesliga.

