VIDEO: PUMA backs Black Stars to get off to perfect start against Uganda at AFCON

Published on: 17 January 2017
Black Stars

Kits sponsor of the Black Stars Puma have released a video backing the senior national team to have a perfect start to their 2017 Africa cup of nations tournament in Gabon today. 

Ghana will square off against minnows but can't be underrated Uganda in the first match of Group D at the Stade de Port-gentil later this afternoon.

Uganda frustrated the Black Stars to a goalless draw in a world cup qualifier last October in Tamale.

 

 

