VIDEO: PUMA backs Black Stars to get off to perfect start against Uganda at AFCON

Kits sponsor of the Black Stars Puma have released a video backing the senior national team to have a perfect start to their 2017 Africa cup of nations tournament in Gabon today.

Ghana will square off against minnows but can't be underrated Uganda in the first match of Group D at the Stade de Port-gentil later this afternoon.

Uganda frustrated the Black Stars to a goalless draw in a world cup qualifier last October in Tamale.

When these guys come to town, things heat up. Black stars ready. @ghanafaofficial. #PlayLOUD pic.twitter.com/4X8PZ6EqXG — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) January 17, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)