VIDEO: Kurt Okraku's ecstatic reaction after the Ghana Premier League injunction was dismissed

Videos have emerged of Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku celebrating the dismissal of the injunction against the Premier League.

The Accra High Court dismissed AshantiGold's injunction on Tuesday, allowing the country's top-flight league to resume this weekend.

Okraku was present in court and witnessed the proceedings, and he was ecstatic with Judge Barbara Tetteh Charway's ruling.

"The court has made a judgement and the football association will respect the wise ruling from the court. Football is back, and I want to thank everybody who has believed that Ghana football can be resurrected. I want to thank everybody that has believed that Ghana football is in the right way, and I want to thank generally everybody in the football ecosystem, everybody, all members of the football association who gave us the responsibility to contribute our quota towards the development of Ghana football," Okraku told the media.

"ON GOD" GFA President, Kurt Okraku shows appreciation to supporters after the Accra Human Rights Court dismissed AshGold's injunction against the Ghana Premier League.#GhanaSoccerNet pic.twitter.com/XII9Z3EvuV — Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) October 25, 2022

The Miners, a few weeks back placed an injunction on the league as they sought to overturn a Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee ruling that demoted them to division two.

But the High Court in its sitting on Tuesday, October 25, dismissed the injunction by AshantiGold and GPL which was heading to week four, could now return.

However, the GFA would appear in court on Wednesday on the case of contempt.

The Miners were found guilty of match-fixing by GFA’s Disciplinary Committee, together with Inter Allies.