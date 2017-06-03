VIDEO: Kwese Sports hires ex-Ghana defender John Paintsil as pundit for FIFA Confederation Cup

Ghana legend John Paintsil has been signed on by South Africa-based TV channel Kwese Sports as a pundit for the 2017 FIFA Confederation Cup.

Kwese Sports have got the rights to telecast all matches during the summer showpiece in Russia.

Paintsil is an assistant coach at South African Absa Premiership giants Kaizer Chiefs.

The former West Ham and Charlton Athletic player is expected to provide invaluable contributions in the pre-match discussions.

Paintsil played in two FIFA World Cup finals in 2006 and 2010.

@kwesesports Join Ghana Legend John Paintsil on Kwese for the 2017 FIFA Confed#kwesefootball pic.twitter.com/IrLjEWhI1O — FIDEL (@_fidel_13) June 2, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)