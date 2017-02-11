Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: La Liga side Granada outdoor Ghana's Wakaso Mubarak

Published on: 11 February 2017
Wakaso Mubarak has been outdoored by Granada

Spanish La Liga side Granada have outdoored Ghana ace Wakaso Mubarak and handed him jersey number 8.

Wakaso made a loan switch from Greek side Panathinaikos but the relegation-battling side had to wait until he joined them due to his participation in the AFCON.

The winger has enormous experience in the Spanish top-flight after playing for  Elche FC, Villarreal, Espanyol and Las Palmas.

Watch the video of his outdooring in his [Wakaso] Instagram post below.

Thanks for the warm welcome am very happy to be part of @granadacf family 🙏 #granadafc #teamALLAHisgreat🙏 #WM8 ⚽💪

A video posted by M. M. JUNIOR WAKASO 2211 (@mmjuniorwakaso2211) on

