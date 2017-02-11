VIDEO: La Liga side Granada outdoor Ghana's Wakaso Mubarak
Spanish La Liga side Granada have outdoored Ghana ace Wakaso Mubarak and handed him jersey number 8.
Wakaso made a loan switch from Greek side Panathinaikos but the relegation-battling side had to wait until he joined them due to his participation in the AFCON.
The winger has enormous experience in the Spanish top-flight after playing for Elche FC, Villarreal, Espanyol and Las Palmas.
Watch the video of his outdooring in his [Wakaso] Instagram post below.