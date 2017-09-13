VIDEO: Laryeah Kingston blasts Andre Ayew for lack of leadership and commitment to the Black Stars

Ex-Black Stars winger Laryeah Kingston has vehemently blasted Ghana deputy skipper Andre Ayew for not showing enough commitment to the national team.

Laryeah questioned the commitment of the Black Stars deputy captain after he opted out of the team ahead of the clash with Congo in Brazaville a fortnight ago.

To Laryeah, Andre Ayew should have been with the team to Brazaville despite his reported injury.

The dubious manner with which the Ghana deputy skipper kept out of the team ahead of the Congo visit left many Ghanaians at bay when his little brother Jordan also opted out after an alleged stomach upset.

But Laryeah, who was a member of the Black Stars squad that qualified Ghana to her first World Cup in 2006 believes Andre’s action does not show commitment.

“You (Dede) have to be committed to every game. Even though the game was not important, you have to be committed,” Laryeah said on the Football Legends Night Show.

“You (Dede) are the deputy skipper to Asamoah Gyan so you have to be there even if you can’t play.

“For me he (Dede) abandoned a sinking ship when he was needed most,” Laryeah blasted.

The intelligent former Hearts of Midlothian winger also felt the two brothers connived to jilt the team since they felt Ghana’s World Cup qualification was a hopeless venture after the Congo draw in Kumasi.

“I felt they abandoned a sinking ship which is wrong. I know there are some games that Dede is not hundred per cent fit but hides the injury to play. I (Laryeah) have even done it before.

“Gyan wasn’t fit and couldn’t play but he travelled with the team so I expected the deputy skipper to also travel with the team even if he wasn’t well.

“… for me I felt Jordan and Dede felt there is no hope for the team after the 1-1 stalemate with Congo in Kumasi and didn’t want to travel to Congo for the return leg. But as players, they have to be committed to every game.

Andre and his brother Jordan missed the Black Stars trip to Congo but their absence could only be a sharp inducement for the team as they walloped the Congolese by 5-1 at their own backyard.

Watch the video below:

Laryea Kingston lash @AyewAndre for lack of commitment to the Black Stars @flenis17 pic.twitter.com/skao2uVaxZ — Sheikh Tophic Sienu (@DeSheikh1) September 13, 2017

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

