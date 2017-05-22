VIDEO: Las Palmas star Kevin-Prince Boateng makes mark in first La Liga season

Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng made his mark in debut season for Las Palmas in the Spanish top-flight.

The former AC Milan was very influential as Las Palmas ended a testing league season 14th on the log, eight points above the relegation bracket.

Kevin ended the campaign as the top scorer for The Yellows, scoring 10 goals and also provided four assists.

Of the 14 goals Kevin was involved in, two came against big champions Real Madrid and second placed Barcelona. He scored in Las Palmas 3-3 draw at Madrid before assisting the consolation in 4-1 loss against the Blaugrana.

His goal against Villarreal is a contender for goal of the season

On 2 August 2016, Las Palmas announced that they had reached an agreement with Boateng for his signature following his release from Milan. He has extended stay for two years.

Watch Kevin's season performance for Las Palmas

