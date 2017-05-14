VIDEO: Latif Blessing bags brace on first MLS start for Sporting Kansas City

Latif Blessing marked his first MLS start with two goals to help Sporting Kansas City earn a 2-2 draw against Orlando City SC on Saturday night.

A match between two second-place teams in their respective conferences entertained from beginning to end as Blessing’s brace bookended Orlando goals from Cyle Larin and Kaka.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian became the youngest player in Sporting Kansas City history to score twice in a competitive match, snapping the Lions’ previously perfect 5-0-0 home record at the new Orlando City Stadium.

The tie moves Sporting Kansas City level on points with the first-place Houston Dynamo in the Western Conference, while Orlando enters a second-place tie in the East with Columbus Crew SC.

