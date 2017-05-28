Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Liberty Professionals denied a 'clean' goal in Hearts of Oak draw

Published on: 28 May 2017
Liberty Professionals

Assistant referee BA Crentsil could be in trouble after disallowing a goal scored by Liberty Professionals in their 1-1 draw on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium. 

Striker Benjamin Eshun applied a blistering header to a cross from the left wing but the flag stayed up.

Eshun was played on by Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atingah.

He had given Liberty Professionals the lead in the 34th minute but the hosts levelled from the spot converted by Vincent Atingah.

Watch the video of the Liberty Professionals goal disallowed (credit GHPL LIVE): 

  • Nii Osunyobi 1 says:
    May 28, 2017 06:30 pm
    This headline is very misleading. After watching the video over and over, it is very clear that the assistant referee's call was legitimate.

