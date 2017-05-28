VIDEO: Liberty Professionals denied a 'clean' goal in Hearts of Oak draw

Assistant referee BA Crentsil could be in trouble after disallowing a goal scored by Liberty Professionals in their 1-1 draw on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Striker Benjamin Eshun applied a blistering header to a cross from the left wing but the flag stayed up.

Eshun was played on by Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atingah.

He had given Liberty Professionals the lead in the 34th minute but the hosts levelled from the spot converted by Vincent Atingah.

Watch the video of the Liberty Professionals goal disallowed (credit GHPL LIVE):

@LibertyProfFC had the ball at the back of the net but was flagged for an offside decision pic.twitter.com/78oXDoZKyo — Ghana Premier League (@GHPLLive) May 28, 2017

