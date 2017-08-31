Video: Liverpool star Naby Keita scores wondergoal, misses penalty as Guinea snatch win over Libya

Libya were denied a remarkable World Cup qualifying comeback when Alkhali Bangoura scored a stoppage-time winner as Guinea won 3-2, with Liverpool new boy Naby Keita scoring a wondergoal and missing a penalty.

Guinea were cruising after taking a 2-0 lead in the first half, but goals inside the last five minutes from Motasem Sabbou and Akram Zuway looked to have rescued an unlikely point for the visitors before Bangoura's late winner.

The win still leaves the Syli Nationale with much to do if they're to reach Russia, with group leaders Democratic Republic of Congo and Tunisia both on six points after playing two matches.

The hosts started strongly, with the outstanding Keita hitting the bar with a free kick inside the opening stages as a Libyan defence shorn of the influential Ali Salama struggled to contain Lappe Bangoura's side.

Libya almost conceded moments later when the eye-catching Francois Kamano's delightful curling strike also struck the woodwork, before Keita broke the deadlock with a wonder goal in the seventh minute.

The RasenballSport Leipzig midfielder picked up the ball inside the Libyan midfield, shrugged off an opponent's tackle and kept his balance to dart past the visiting centre-backs.

He then touched the ball past prone goalkeeper Muhammad Nashnoush with his left, before speeding past the keeper and finishing at the back post.

A rare Libyan attack ended with Naby Yattara saving a fine shot by talented forward Muaid Ellafi, but Aboubacar Demba Camara added a second for the hosts in the 23rd minute after being picked out by Kamano.

Despite their dominance, Guinea were unable to extend their lead, with Keita's flawless evening ruined when Nashnoush saved his penalty in the 69th minute after a foul by Sanad Ouerfelli.

The missed effort appeared to spur Libya on, and Sabbou halved the deficit in the 87th minute when he headed past Yattara from a corner, before Zuway drew the North Africans level a minute later.

However, there was a final sting in the tail when Bangoura - who had earlier been ruled offside after being found by Keita - poked home from close range after Libya failed to clear their lines.

Watch video of the wonder goal below

