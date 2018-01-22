VIDEO: Majeed Waris reveals excitement after completing dream FC Porto move

Ghana striker Majeed Waris has been talking about his move to Portuguese giants FC Porto.

Waris, 25, who was reported to be a keen target for French Ligue 1 side Cean since last week, finalized the deal on Friday after passing a routine medical.

The former Spartak Moscow striker was given the green light by Lorient to leave for the right offer last summer but despite being heavily linked with Burnley and West Ham United, he couldn’t land a transfer.

He made 56 appearances for Lorient, scoring 20 goals.

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao is said to be a big fan of Waris and played a key role in the transfer.

Watch Majeed Waris speak on a wide range of issues after his

