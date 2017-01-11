VIDEO: Manuel Zacharias defends decision to join 'small club' Dreams FC as technical director

Newly-appointed Dreams FC technical director Manuel Zacharias has defended his move to a 'small' club.

The Portuguese trainer burnished his credentials after leading Bechem United to win the 2016 MTN FA Cup.

He was linked with giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko but decided to join the second-teir club.

''Every coach like myself will like to go to a big team or national team but we have to take different ways. Nobody knows the perfect way but for me now, for now Dreams FC is the perfect way and I tell you why,'' he said.

''When one team respects my contract, it gives me motivation and leaves my private life in tranquility and doesn't lie to me, I can die working for this team.

'But if you want to work and the team doesnt want you to work, that is why I have accepted this new job as technical director.''

