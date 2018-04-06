VIDEO: Massive boost for Kotoko as Sadick Adams steps up rehab ahead of AshGold clash

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been handed a massive boost ahead of their clash with AshGold following the return of Sadick Adams to training.

The striker, who finished as the top scorer for the club last season as well as bagging 5 goals to win the MTN FA Cup top scorer award, has not kicked a ball since the start of the season.

Adams sustained an injury last season and has been on the sidelines since the start of the 2017/18 league started.

But the striker was recently seen stepping up his rehabilitation at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium ahead of their clash with AshGold on Sunday.

Sadick’s return will be a major boost for the Porcupine Warriors as they have struggled to find the goals since the start of the season – scoring three goals in four matches.

Below is Sadick training:

“”On to the next step”....Sand workout ..Trying to catch up....Soon🙏🏻⚽️🐍 pic.twitter.com/z5EH8WZmW6 — Sadick adams 99 (@adams_sadick) April 3, 2018

