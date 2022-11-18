GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Massive welcome for Black Stars as they arrive in Qatar for World Cup

Published on: 18 November 2022
Black Stars captain Andre Ayew

Black Stars were greeted warmly when they arrived in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

Fans, mostly Ghanaians, gathered at the Black Stars' hotel hours before their arrival to greet the players.

The four-time African champions left their Abu Dhabi camp in the afternoon and arrived in Qatar in the evening.

The players stole the show in their resplendent traditional smocks, making Ghanaians extremely proud.

 

Black Stars arrived in Qatar feeling confident after beating Switzerland 2-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

Ghana open their World Cup campaign in Group H against Portugal on 24 November before facing South Korea four days later.

The final group match will be on 2 December against Uruguay.

 

