VIDEO: Medeama’s rising star Rashid Nortey produces classy assist to set Tarkwa-based side to victory against WAFA

A rising star in Ghanaian football Rashid Nortey produced a five-star performance as Medeama breezed through Sogakope to defeat WAFA at home for the first time since 2015.

The home side was first to draw blood with a well-taken goal from Charles Boateng who was set up by Manchester City target Aminu Mohammed.

Medeama who were well rested after their game against Aduana was postponed over the weekend responded in equal magnitude with a beauty from In-form Justice Blay who has been nothing short of sensational for the Tarkwa-based side.

The goal spurred on the away side who moved a notch higher in their attempt to wrestle all three points from the home side and truly the golden period arrived with a moment of magic from the diminutive magician from Tarkwa, Rashid Nortey skipped passed his marker before changing the direction of the game with his pass to set up Akwasi Donsu who fired home the winning goal.

Tried as WAFA side did they could not turn the direction of the game and succumbed to their first home defeat of the season.

The victory moved Medeama to second on the league table with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the WAFA home unbeaten run came to an end. Watch That Medeama goal to end the record is one to blow your mind pic.twitter.com/eV2PgzTiSr — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) April 12, 2018

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)