Video: Michael Essien scores to send Persib Bandung top of Indonesian league

Former Chelsea star Michael Essien scored the only goal for Persib Bandung as they defeated Persipura Jayapura 1-0 on Sunday.

The 34-year-old midfield enforcer, converted from the spot in the 58th minute to secure maximum points for Persib and them top of Indonesia Soccer Championship A.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder appears to be having a good run in the Indonesian League.

The goal is his second after opening his account on his debut.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)