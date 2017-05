Midfielder Thomas Boakye scored the first goal to help his side Varbeg to beat Norrby 2-0 on Sunday in the Swedish second-tier league.

The 24-year-old connected home a cross from the right in the 12th minute.

It was his third goal of the season for Varbeg in six appearances.

Anton Liljeback doubled the lead after 58 minutes.

Watch Thomas Boakye's goal for Swedish second-tier side side Varbeg:

