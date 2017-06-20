VIDEO: Olympics 0-4 Tema Youth – Watch Joseph Paintsil’s amazing hat trick against Wonder Club

Tema Youth handed Great Olympics a 4-0 mauling at their own backyard in the week 18 clash of the Ghana Premier League, courtesy a supersonic performance from in-form Joseph Paintsil.

The visitors teed off with a wonderful counter attack with Emmanuel Ogoe setting up Paintsil who patiently blocked his marker from behind and coolly slotted the ball into the far end of the post to steal the lead.

Moments later, Paintsil increased the tally for his side with a brilliantly taken Beckham-like curler with the Olympics goalie having the only option to dramatize a dive attempting to save the situation.

The Black Stars B winger completed his hat trick with another well taken drive, this time sending the goalkeeper the wrong was when James Akaminko set him up with a tailor-measured pass from another counter attack.

Paintsil took his goal tally to 8 in 15 matches, an amazing turn of goals for a midfielder.

VIDEOS:

LIVE GOAL: Jospeh Paintsil get the opening goal of the day : it's Accra Great Olympics 0-1 Tema Youth #GHPLWK18 GHPL pic.twitter.com/TKvQNseAON — Ghana League Goals (@GHPL_Goals) June 10, 2017

LIVE GOAL: Joseph Paintsil get his brace and Tema Youth's double, it's Great Olympics 0-2 Tema Youth #GHPLwk18 #GHPL pic.twitter.com/891gGqIfcZ — Ghana League Goals (@GHPL_Goals) June 10, 2017

LIVE GOAL: From another counter attack Joseph Paintsil hit his hatrick on the day: Great Olympics 0-4 Tema Youth #GHPLwk18 #GHPL pic.twitter.com/mE7qM20C6T — Ghana League Goals (@GHPL_Goals) June 10, 2017

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

