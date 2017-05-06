VIDEO: On-loan David Atanga seals win for Mattersburg over parent club Salzburg in Austria

David Atanga scored his third goal of the season for Mattersburg in their 2-1 win over league leaders Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday.

The 20-year-old spun and smashed home the winning goal in the 48th minute.

He had earlier in the first half provided the assist for Wamberto to draw them level.

Atanga was loaned by Red Bull Salzburg in January after a failed move to German second-tier side Heidenheim.

