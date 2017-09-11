VIDEO: On-loan Emmanuel Ntim suffers thigh injury on Chambly debut
On-loan Emmanuel Ntim suffered a thigh injury on his Chambly debut in the 2-2 draw with Boulogne-sur-Mer on Friday in the French third-tier.
The former Ghana U20 defender started impressively on the right side of defence until he felt a pain in his right thigh.
Ntim felt a sharp pain on the top of the right thigh after going in for a tackle.
The former Right to Dream has joined on loan from Ligue 2 side Valenciennes.
Watch Emmanuel Ntim as he limped off during their league match:
