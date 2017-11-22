VIDEO: On-loan Manchester City winger Thomas Agyepong talks about playing in Eredivisie
T. Agyepong
Ghanaian youngster Thomas Agyepong has been instrumental for Dutch side Nac Breda since moving there two seasons ago.
The youngster played a role in their promotion to the top tier when he first joined and has been sensational since then.
Being part of a historic team and playing weekly is the dream of every footballer and Agyepong who is currently enjoying that says it’s a dream come through for him.
