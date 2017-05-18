VIDEO: On-loan Richmond Boakye scores 13th goal for Red Star Belgrade

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom improved to 13 goals in all competitions after scoring on Wednesday night in Red Star Belgrade's 3-0 win over Javor in the Serbian Championship playoff.

The on-loan player was spot on from 18 yards in the 87th minute to seal the win for the title chasers.

Guelor Kanga opened the scoring in the 38th minute by converting a spot-kick and Mitchell Donald doubled the lead on 77 minutes.

Boakye joined the club from Italian side Latina in February on an 18-month loan deal.

