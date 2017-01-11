Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Physical trainer Jamie Lawrence wows to make Black Stars fit 'as tankers' for AFCON

Published on: 11 January 2017
Jamie Lawrence and Avram Grant

Ghana physical trainer Jamie Lawrence says he is bent on making the selected players for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations fully-fit. 

The ex-Jamaica international started training with the squad during the non-residential camping in Accra two weeks.

It was there he told TV 3's Thierry Nyan that he was preoccupied with getting the players conditioned for the task in Gabon.

 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations