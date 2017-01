In the video below is a collection of tweets and actions portraying racism at the 2017 Afcon with the major combat being between North Africa and Black Africa.

CAF has however condemned such act as well as many well-meaning Africans and media outlets.

Watch:

Racism proves to be a strong contender at the Africa Cup of Nations. pic.twitter.com/EipOFk5nBC — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 18, 2017

