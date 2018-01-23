VIDEO: Raphael Dwamena SCORES beautiful curler in FC Zurich friendly win

Striker Raphael Dwamena scored his second goal for FC Zurich in their 2-1 win winter break friendly match against KF Shkendija.

The Ghana international curled in perfectly from inside the box with his left foot to open the scoring in the 65th minute.

It was his second successive goal for the Swiss top-flight side in their stay in Antalya, Turkey.

Roberto Rodriguez converted a penalty in the 71st minute to make two-zero before Besart Ibraimi pulled one back on 90 minutes.

Watch Raphael Dwamena's beautiful goal for FC Zurich:

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)