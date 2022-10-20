VIDEO: Raymond Asante off the mark for Udinese U19 in Coppa Italia Primavera

Raymond Asante climbed off the bench to score his first goal for Udinese in their Coppa Italia Primavera success over Venezia one penalties.

The 18-year-old was introduced in the 56th minute to replace Pejicic.

Udinese were trailing 2-1 on the scoreboard before Asante snatched the leveller on 65th minute.

They were tied at 4-4 after regulation time and the game travelled into extra-time.

Venezia were reduced to ten men late when Boudri was sent off in the 105th minute for a second yellow card.

The match had to be decided from the spot and Udinese managed to win 10-9 and advance to the round of 32.

Udinese will face Hellas Verona next.