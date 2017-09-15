Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Recuperating Clifford Abaogye making progress after surgery on his knee

Published on: 15 September 2017
Ghana's Clifford Aboagye

Ghanaian midfielder Clifford Aboagye who saw a flying start to life with Mexican side Atlas cut short due to a knee injury is slowly making his way back.

The Ghanaian has been scheduled to be out for four months but could be back earlier than expected after showing tremendous progress in his recovery.

Aboagye long touted as the next big thing on in Ghanaian football has struggled to live up to that tag since moving to Europe.

But he was finally showing signs of arriving at the party late after moving to Mexico earlier this year.

His injury was a devastating blow to him but he is finally healing and healing is what he needs at this point.

 

 

 

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • menkaiimessor says:
    September 15, 2017 06:01 am
    It's incredible how trading have been a great help to me in terms of increasing my monthly income. If you are interested in learning how to trade Google Superior Trading System to get started.

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations