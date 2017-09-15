VIDEO: Recuperating Clifford Abaogye making progress after surgery on his knee

Ghanaian midfielder Clifford Aboagye who saw a flying start to life with Mexican side Atlas cut short due to a knee injury is slowly making his way back.

The Ghanaian has been scheduled to be out for four months but could be back earlier than expected after showing tremendous progress in his recovery.

Aboagye long touted as the next big thing on in Ghanaian football has struggled to live up to that tag since moving to Europe.

But he was finally showing signs of arriving at the party late after moving to Mexico earlier this year.

His injury was a devastating blow to him but he is finally healing and healing is what he needs at this point.

Keep the faith alive 🙏🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/P2fnAtvag6 — Clifford Aboagye (@cliffortis) September 15, 2017

