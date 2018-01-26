VIDEO: Referee halts play for call to prayer in Saudi Arabian cup game

During a match between Al Faiha and Al Fateh earlier, former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg blew his whistle five minutes into extra time.

In a remarkable scene, Clattenburg paused play for two minutes because the call for prayer echoed from nearby mosques.

The moment happened during the Saudi King's Cup round of 16, and with the two teams going into extra time at 1-1, 'the Mouazin' starts and play completely stops.

You don't see this happen very often...

Shortly after the call for prayer echoed from nearby mosques, people on Twitter praised the referee for his actions.

One Twitter user sent the following message to Clattenburg: "Fans in KSA are admiring and appreciating your decision today to stop the game during Athan for prayer. Thanks Mr. Mark."

Another said: "Thank you Mr. @clattenburg1975 for stopping the game during Pray time. You are showing your Bravery which may no Ref can do that.

