VIDEO: Richard Boateng unveiled at Spanish side Real Oviedo

Published on: 5 hours ago
Spanish side, Real Oviedo have officially announced the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng.

Boateng signed for Oviedo from fellow Spanish side Union Deportiva Melilla.

The midfielder was unveiled on Thursday where he also interacted with the Press.

