VIDEO: Richard Kingson talks up quality of home-based goalkpeers

Richard Kingson argues that current home-based goalkeepers are fit for a Black Stars first choice role.

The newly-appointed goalkeepers trainer for the national team has working with Felix Annan, Joseph Addo, Razak Abalora and Richard Ofori in the local Black Stars camp.

Kingson is expected recommended some for the Black Stars in next month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at home.

The five-time Africa Cup of Nations finalist has backed goalkeepers in the Ghana Premier League for roles in the Black Stars.

