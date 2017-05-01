VIDEO: Richmond Boakye provides two assists in Red Star Belgrade win

Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom provided two assists in Red Star Belgrade's 2-0 over Vojvodina in the Serbian Championship playoffs on Sunday.

The on-loan player was clipped inside the box for a penalty in the 79th minute which was converted by Gabon midfielder Guelor Kanga Kaku.

On the 89th minute mark, Boakye beautifully provided an incisive pass with the outside of his right foot for Srđan Plavšić to connect home.

Boakye has scored ten goals (seven in the league) in all competitions for Red Star Belgrade who top the play-offs table.

Watch Richmond Boakye-Yiadom's assists in Red Star Belgrade's 2-0 win over Vojvodina:

