Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom came off the bench to score at the death as his Serie B side Latina secured a 2-0 win over Hellas Verona.

The former Black Stars player was an 87th minute substitute and it took him three minutes to double their lead.

It was the third league goal for the 23-year-old this season in 16 appearances.

Boakye has struggled to make an impact at the club this term.

