VIDEO: Richmond Boakye strike late to earn draw for Jiangsu Suning in China

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom rescued Jiangsu Suning from defeat by scoring a late equalizer in the 1-1 draw at Tianjin Quanjian in the Chinese Super League on Friday.

Boakye- who played the entire duration of the match-found the back of the net in the 84th minute.

It was his second league goal in three appearances.

Tianjin Quanjian took an early lead in the fifth minute through Yongpo Wang.

Watch Richmond Boakye's late strike for Jiangsu Suning:

