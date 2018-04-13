Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Richmond Boakye strike late to earn draw for Jiangsu Suning in China

Published on: 13 April 2018
Richmond Boakye celebrating his goal.

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom rescued Jiangsu Suning from defeat by scoring a late equalizer in the 1-1 draw at Tianjin Quanjian in the Chinese Super League on Friday.

Boakye- who played the entire duration of the match-found the back of the net in the 84th minute.

It was his second league goal in three appearances.

Tianjin Quanjian took an early lead in the fifth minute through Yongpo Wang.

Watch Richmond Boakye's late strike for Jiangsu Suning:

 

 

 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations