VIDEO: Right To Dream Academy graduate Umar Farouk speaks on winning 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year award

Right To Dream Academy graduate Umar Farouk Osman says he was overly excited after winning the 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year, a college award in the United States.

Farouk becomes the 32nd player to have been honoured in the nation’s best high school athletes award.

The Gatorade Company, last week announced The Hotchkiss School student as its 2016-17 Gatorade Connecticut Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

The attacking midfielder scored 19 goals and made nine assists this past season, lifting the Bearcats to a 6-9-2 record.

Osman who was also the 2016 Connecticut Soccer Coaches Association’s Player of the Year, Osman had a direct hand in 28 of Hotchkiss’ 30 goals on the season.

He participated in the High School All-American Game in North Carolina in December and concluded his prep soccer career with 63 goals and 45 assists.

Upon the announcement, Osman says he was excited with the announcement that he is the winner.

“I was very excited when I found out I have won the award, it’s a great honour and I want to thank everyone for their role and making sure I won this award,” Osman told Hotchkiss School website.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

