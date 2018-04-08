VIDEO: Ropapa Mensah scores in Nashville SC's win over Charlotte Independence in USL

Ropapa Mensah scored in stoppage-time to help Nashville SC post a 2-0 win over Charlotte Independence on Saturday in the 2018 USL regular season.

But it was Alan Winn's opener in the 24th minute that got everybody talking.

Kosuke Kimura played a ball over the top to Winn, who found himself with plenty of room to work with down the right wing.

Winn performed a jaw-dropping heel chop, cutting back inside, before firing a left-footed curler by Independence goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra.

Watch Ropapa Mensah's goal in the highlights below:

