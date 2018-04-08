VIDEO: Ropapa Mensah scores in Nashville SC's win over Charlotte Independence in USL
Ropapa Mensah scored in stoppage-time to help Nashville SC post a 2-0 win over Charlotte Independence on Saturday in the 2018 USL regular season.
But it was Alan Winn's opener in the 24th minute that got everybody talking.
Kosuke Kimura played a ball over the top to Winn, who found himself with plenty of room to work with down the right wing.
Winn performed a jaw-dropping heel chop, cutting back inside, before firing a left-footed curler by Independence goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra.
Watch Ropapa Mensah's goal in the highlights below:
FULL TIME:@nashvillesc (2) - @cltindependence (0)
Recap → https://t.co/olG5MFp085#NSHvCLT pic.twitter.com/618spA6Gpj
— USL (@USL) April 8, 2018