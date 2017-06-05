VIDEO: Samuel Inkoom exquisitely scores his spot kick but Vereya miss out Europa qualification

Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom scored his penalty in a tense kick out in the Bulgarian League but the defender saw his team lose to Levski Sofia.

Inkoom,joined Vereya on a short term deal but has overly impressed and secured the game time that he so much needed.

He played in 11 league games and was an integral part of the team that made it to the play off zone.

The Ghanaian is leaving the club having satisfied his desire to get competitive game time under his belt.

Inkoom has been linked to clubs in Sweden and the MLS.

It was my aim to end the season on a high with Europa league qualification. But luck eluded us against Levski Sofia in a tense shootout. pic.twitter.com/cheWhJOd6E — Samuel Inkoom (@InkoomSamuel) June 5, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)