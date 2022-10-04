VIDEO: See Kamal Sowah's goal in Club Brugge win over Atletico Madrid in Champions League

Kamal Sowah scored his second Champions League goal as Club Brugge defeated Atletico Madrid at Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges.

The Ghanaian midfielder scored his first goal in the competition in a 4-0 win over Porto last month, and he opened the scoring against the Spanish side on Tuesday.

Ferran Jutgla outpaced several Atletico defenders before finding Kamal Sowah for an easy finish.

The former Barcelona forward doubled their lead with a side-footed finish from Tajon Buchanan's cross.

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann hit the crossbar with a penalty in only his second start of the season.

Club Bruges leads Group B with a six-point lead.

See goal below