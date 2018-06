After their 2-1 victory against Poland - which was Africa's first win at 2018 World Cup - Senegal fans stayed behind to clean up the mess they had made in all the excitement at the Spartak stadium in Moscow.

In this act of kindness, some Senegalese supporters opted to help out after the game by cleaning up the mess that had all been left behind.

Their actions received a lot of praise on social media as they showcased their ability to be humble and helpful in the victory.

Below is the video