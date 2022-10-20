VIDEO: Serial scorer Kwabena Owusu leaves voice note for Ghana coach after superb finish in Qarabağ win over Turan Tovuz

In-form Ghanaian forward Kwabena Owusu scored a sleek opener for Qarabağ FK in their 3-0 win over Turan Tovuz in the Azerbaijan Premier League on Thursday.

The 25-year-old opened the scoring as early as the second minute after latching onto a pass to put the ball past the goalkeeper.

Ramil Sheydaev increased the tally from the spot kick on 42 minute before Filip Ozobic added the third eight minutes into the second half.

Ghanaian forward Kwabena Owusu has been in some top form for the Azerbaijan giants and will be hoping to gatecrash the country's squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The former Ghana Under-23 forward has now scored six goals in all competitions for Qarabag.