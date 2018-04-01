VIDEO: Solomon Asante converts late penalty to give Phoenix Rising FC win Reno 1963

Solomon Asante converted a 92nd minute penalty to give Phoenix Rising a 1-0 win at Reno 1963 in the USL on Saturday.

He converted from 12 yards to send Reno FC goalkeeper Kyle Ihn the wrong way.

Asante has become the first player in club history to score a goal in each of his first three matches.

His goal would not have made the difference had it not been for the timely goalkeeping from Carl Woszczynski.

Wosczynski finished the night with 2 saves.

The first came less than two minutes into the match when a Reno attacker one-timed a shot from the top of the box but Woszczynski punched it away.

Rising FC will host Real Monarchs Salt Lake City on 7 April 2018.

Don't sound too excited Reno play-by-play guys. Don't want anyone thinking you're fans. 😂@Asante208 ends the match and helps bring an additional two points back to Phoenix. #RisingAsOne pic.twitter.com/MD7Jdi3NyG — Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) April 1, 2018

