VIDEO: Stephen Appiah takes on former Ghana teammate Baffour Gyan in tennis

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah and Baffour Gyan competed in a tennis game on Thursday at the Labadi Beach Court.

The entertaining match, dubbed the "Grudge Match," drew a few spectators, including Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's all-time top scorer, and radio presenter Dr Pounds.

Former Ghana striker Baffour Gyan won the match and the bragging rights after a gruelling one-hour of heated action.

Baffour Gyan defeated Stephen Appiah in two sets, 6-1, 6-3.

Following the game, the ex-players expressed a desire to host a fun tournament to promote tennis in Ghana.

