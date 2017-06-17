Video: Striker Asamoah Gyan in outstanding music concert performance to celebrate his 50th goal for Ghana

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan on Friday celebrated his 50th international goal for Ghana at the Gold Coast Restaurant & Cocktail Bar, Accra, with a splendid live band performance.

The 31-year-old who has a couple of hit songs with Castro, was backed by his ASA Band as he performed for almost thirty minutes.

While he performed, the entourage which included his brother, Baffour Gyan and manager, Samuel Anim Addo, complemented it with a well-rehearsed choreography.

Gyan made his debut on November 19, 2003, aged 17 years and 11 months, scoring against Somalia in the 90th minute and has played over 100 games for the Black Stars across several competitions including the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the World Cup.

He scored his 50th goal for the national team during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Walias of Ethiopia at Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Sunday.

Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer and Africa's all-time top scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six goals.

Watch video of Asamoah Gyan's performance below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

