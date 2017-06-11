VIDEO: Stuttgart star Ebenezer Ofori scores 'classy' debut Black Stars goal
E. Ofori
Stuttgart midfielder Ebenezer Ofori earned a lot of plaudits for his debut Ghana goal.
The former New Edubiase United player smashed home a stupendous strike in the first half.
Ofori wriggles his way before unleashing a belter.
He was making his second start after impressing hugely in the third-placed playoff match at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
Watch Ebenezer Ofori's first Black Stars goal:
VIDEO: Ebenezer Ofori' beautiful finish for @ghanafaofficial pic.twitter.com/wg46XtZ2Th
— Sheikh Tophic Sienu (@DeSheikh1) June 11, 2017